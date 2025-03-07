Concerts

Sabrina Carpenter 2025 tour tickets go on sale today. See when she comes to MSG

Sabrina added new 2025 concert dates in Pittsburgh, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Tickets for Sabrina Carpenter's extended 2025 tour go on sale to the general public Friday. Pre-sales started earlier in the week.

Sabrina Carpenter, fresh off her two recent Grammy wins, recently announced new U.S. tour dates for her "Short N' Sweet" tour for Pittsburgh, Nashville, New York, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Before her new shows in the fall, Carpenter is headed out on a European leg in March that will take her through the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

She recently won Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album (Short n' Sweet) and Best Pop Solo Performance (Espresso), and had nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Sabrina last played Madison Square Garden on Sept. 29.

When do Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale?

The general public onsale will begin on Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Check the Ticketmaster site ahead of any presale or onsale to verify the date and time of the sale.

How many seats does MSG hold?

The concert capacity at MSG is 19,500.

Sabrina Carpenter 2025 fall tour dates

Here is a list of the newly-added Sabrina Carpenter concert tour dates for the fall, according to her website:

  • Thursday, Oct. 23 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 24 - Pittsburgh - PPG Paints Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 29 - New York - Madison Square Garden - 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 31 - New York - Madison Square Garden - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 1 - New York - Madison Square Garden - 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 4 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 5 - Nashville - Bridgestone Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 10 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 11 - Toronto - Scotiabank Arena - 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 20 - Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena
  • Saturday, Nov. 22 - Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena
  • Sunday, Nov. 23 - Los Angeles - Crypto.com Arena
Sabrina Carpenter performs on stage during the Short N' Sweet Tour held at Madison Square Garden on September 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

