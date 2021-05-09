Ryan Dorsey Honors Naya Rivera on First Mother's Day Since Her Death

Ryan Dorsey is remembering a very special mom on Mother's Day 2021: Naya Rivera, his late ex and the mother of their only child, son Josey Hollis Dorsey.

On Sunday, May 9, the "Big Sky" actor posted on his Instagram page a never-before-seen photo of the "Glee" star sitting beside the boy in a diner booth, getting ready to enjoy a bowl of ice cream.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We can't say the word happy but we'll say thank you for being a mother &giving me this sweet amazing boy," Dorsey wrote. "#mothersday."

Last July, two months after Mother's Day 2020, Rivera drowned in California's Lake Piru while boating and swimming with Josey and getting him to safety. The actress was 33.

"Glee" alumni expressed their love in response to Dorsey's post. Heather Morris, who played Rivera's character's love interest on the musical comedy series, commented, "This broke me," adding four red heart emojis and the words, "I love you."

Naya Rivera: Life in Pictures

Glee alum Jenna Ushkowitz responded with six red heart emojis.

Dorsey also shared on Instagram a photo of his own mother cuddling Josey on her lap. "Happy Mother's Day Grammy," he wrote. "Thanks for all the support, unconditional love, all the help, your patience, thoughtfulness, and everything you do. We [red heart emoji] you."

Dorsey has paid tribute to Rivera since her death before. In January, he and former "Glee" stars honored the actress on social media on what would have been her 34th birthday.

In April, the cast members reunited to honor Rivera at the GLAAD Media Awards.