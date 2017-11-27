10 American Women Who Have Become Royalty Published on November 27, 2017 at 7:58 am Published on November 27, 2017 at 7:58 am Here's a look at 10 American women who have become princesses (or queens), according to Town & Country magazine. 12 photos 1/12 AP/Getty 2/12 ASSOCIATED PRESS Lee Radziwill, the younger sister of Jackie O, married Polish prince Stanisław Albrecht Radziwill in 1959. The couple divorced less than 20 years later after having two children. Radziwill later married again, her third, to American film director and choreographer Herbert Ross. She was born in Southampton, New York. 3/12 ASSOCIATED PRESS Marie-Chantal Miller was born in London, but she was baptized in New York -- at St. Patrick's Cathedral. She later went to college in New York and also got married -- to Crown Prince of Greece Pavlos -- in the Big Apple. The couple have five children. 4/12 Getty Images Lisa Halaby was born in Washington, D.C. She went to schools in New York and Massachusetts, then studied at Princeton University in New Jersey. Halaby married King Hussein in June 1978, becoming Queen of Jordan. The couple had four children. 5/12 ASSOCIATED PRESS Kelly Rondestvedt was born in Florida and earned an MBA from UCLA. She married Hereditary Prince Hubertus of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha in 2009. 6/12 Jonathan Short/Invision/AP Born in Seattle, Kendra Spears is the wife of Prince Rahim Aga Khan and an American fashion model. She got married in 2013 in Geneva and has since been known as Princess Salwa. The couple have two children, one born earlier this year. Spears got her modeling start by winning a modeling contest on MySpace, then earned a contract with Ford Models of New York and debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2008. 7/12 Jessica Haran The Philadelphia-born Grace Kelly is probably one of the more famous American princesses. The famed film actress became Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III in April 1956. The couple had three children. 8/12 ASSOCIATED PRESS The iconic Brooklyn-born Rita Hayworth is known for her legendary film career. Her wedding to Prince Aly Khan marked the first time a Hollywood actress became a princess. The couple had one daughter, Princess Yasmin Aga Khan. 9/12 AP Hope Cooke was born in San Francisco, but spent her formative years in New York City. She married Crown Prince of Sikkim Thondup Namgyal in a Buddhist monastery in 1963. 10/12 AP Wallis Simpson was born in Pennsylvania. She divorced her second husband to marry Prince Edward, Duke of Windsor, after which she was formally known as the Duchess of Windsor. 11/12 Getty Images Born in New York City, Alexandra Miller married Prince Alexander von Furstenberg in 1995 at the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola in New York. The couple had two children. They later divorced and she married a designer in 2015. 12/12 Getty Images for the Invictus Ga Los Angeles-born Meghan Markle is the latest American actress who will become royalty. Her wedding to Prince Harry is expected in spring 2018. The two have been in a relationship since June 2016. This article tagged under: British RoyalsAmerican Princesses 0 More Photo Galleries In Pictures: Best Moments from the 2020 Oscars 2020 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion Super Bowl LIV in Pictures 2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures