Spanish music superstar Rosalía, ex-NFLer Marshawn Lynch join ‘Euphoria' Season 3

Spanish music sensation Rosalía is joining the cast of "Euphoria" for Season 3.

Rosalía is not the only big name to join the award-winning series. Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch and actor Kadeem Hardison are among the new cast additions for the new season.

Euphoria and HBO jointly announced the newbies that will join the case, as well as the returning and new crew, on their respective Instagram pages.

In a statement, the multi-Grammy Award-winning musician said she was "grateful" for the opportunity.

"If there's anything that excites me as much as creating a good melody or writing a great lyric it's becoming a better performer every day," Rosalía's statement said. "'Euphoria' has been my favorite series over the last few years and I couldn't be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all of these incredibly talented people that I admire so much and contributing my "granito de arena" to bring Sam's vision to reality to make magic. I can't wait to share what we're doing!!!"

The Emmy-winning drama series follows the lives of high schoolers dealing with love, loss, sex and addiction. The series stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo.