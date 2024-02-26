Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan break up after nearly 5 years together

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, model Mia Regan, have split after more than four years together.

The couple, who have been together since they were 16 years old, described the split as amiable in statements shared to their respective Instagram stories.

Beckham, the second eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, confirmed on Feb. 25 that the couple had “parted ways after 5 years of love.” He also affectionately used Regan’s nickname, “Mooch.”

“We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will,” Beckham, 21, wrote over a picture of the two together.

Regan, 21, also shared a cute picture of the former couple, calling Beckham, “Ro.”

“We aren’t together romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another... after 5 years we friendzoned each other,” she wrote.

Regan is a model represented by Storm Management. She's been in campaigns for H&M, Loewe, Prada and other brands. She also created a denim capsule collection in collaboration with Victoria Beckham's fashion line.

Regan and Romeo Beckham celebrated their four-year anniversary in May 2023.

The couple made their first public appearance together as teenagers in 2021 for a joint outing at Wimbledon. They made their red carpet debut a few months later at the Fashion Awards in London.

The moment doubled as Regan's first red carpet, but she found support for her nerves through her boyfriend's mom — Victoria Beckham.

“Even just talking about what I’m wearing with her, what nails and make-up I’m going to go for, it’s nice to have that figure,” Regan told Vogue at the time.

