Russia-Ukraine War

Roger Waters Cancels Poland Shows After Russia-Ukraine War Remarks

Waters' manager did not give an official reason for the cancellations, but the Pink Floyd rocker said recently that "extreme nationalists" in Ukraine set their country on the path to war

FILE - Roger Waters
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has canceled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia's war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday.

An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place.

“Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw ... without giving any reason," Lukasz Pytko from Tauron Arena Krakow said Saturday in comments carried by Polish media outlets.

The website for Waters' “This Is Not a Drill” concert tour did not list the Krakow concerts previously scheduled for April 21-22.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

City councilors in Krakow were expected to vote next week on a proposal to name Waters as a persona non grata, expressing “indignation” over the musician's stance on the war in Ukraine.

Waters wrote an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska early this month in which he blamed “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war.” He also criticized the West for supplying Ukraine with weapons, blaming Washington in particular.

Waters has also criticized NATO, accusing it of provoking Russia.

Entertainment News

Jazz 15 hours ago

Pharoah Sanders, Influential Jazz Saxophonist, Dies at 81

Movies Sep 24

Oscar-Winning ‘Cuckoo's Nest' Actor Louise Fletcher Dies

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarRussiaUkrainePolandPink Floyd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us