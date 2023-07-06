Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson died after being sold fentanyl-laced pills, teen's mother says

Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson died after being sold fentanyl-laced pills, the teen's mother, Drena De Niro said.

On July 3, Drena De Niro and her father, actor Robert De Niro, announced that her son, Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez, had died at the age of 19. A cause of death was not shared at the time, however, Drena De Niro replied to a person who asked how he died on her Instagram post.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Drena De Niro wrote. “So for all these people still f------ around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever.”

TODAY.com reached out to New York’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner for more information. Reps for Robert De Niro did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment regarding his daughter’s posts.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.