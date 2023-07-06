Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson died after being sold fentanyl-laced pills, teen's mother says

Drena De Niro and Robert De Niro shared the news of the 19-year-old's death earlier this month

Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson died after being sold fentanyl-laced pills, the teen's mother, Drena De Niro said.

On July 3, Drena De Niro and her father, actor Robert De Niro, announced that her son, Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez, had died at the age of 19. A cause of death was not shared at the time, however, Drena De Niro replied to a person who asked how he died on her Instagram post.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Drena De Niro wrote. “So for all these people still f------ around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever.”

TODAY.com reached out to New York’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner for more information. Reps for Robert De Niro did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment regarding his daughter’s posts.

