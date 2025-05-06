Rihanna is pregnant with baby No. 3, A$AP Rocky confirms on Met Gala carpet

Rihanna is pregnant!

The star and entrepreneur is expecting baby No. 3, her partner, A$AP Rocky, confirmed ahead of her appearance at the Met Gala on May 5, 2025, in New York City.

“Rihanna’s outfit tonight is ... I don’t know, whatever, just don’t cover her baby hump, you dig?” he said in an interview on the carpet.

Rihanna arrives to The 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York City. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

A$AP Rocky didn't quite get his wish as Rihanna arrived wearing a cropped jacket with a crossover necktie and a gray corseted top that did cover the "baby hump." The floor-length skirt also appeared to be a play on a suit jacket. She completed the look with a wide-brim black hat.

Before Rihanna walked over to speak with TODAY's Al Roker, an onlooker called out to ask if she'd brought her "umbrella-ella-ella, eh" — a play on her hit 2007 single "Umbrella." Rihanna playfully responded: "I brought the kid!"

Before her arrival at the Met, celebrity photographer Miles Diggs — who also photographed Rihanna's reveal of her first child — shared a photo on Instagram of the singer baring her stomach while wearing a gray top and matching skirt and boots.

The couple is already parents to two sons, Rza, 2, and Riot, 1.

Rihanna first ignited rumors that she was expecting earlier in the evening when she arrived at The Carlyle hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side (a popular spot for celebrities to prepare for the Met Gala).

This isn't the first time she made headlines with a major pregnancy reveal. When Rihanna headlined the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, she did so by wearing an all-red outfit that showed off a baby bump, hinting to viewers that she was pregnant — a detail she confirmed to NBC News after the performance.

She often gushes about motherhood, saying in 2023 to Access Hollywood that she hopes to break "generational curses" as she raises her children.

“You just hope, ‘I can have kids one day and I hope I can have them in love, and I hope that I can be a part of a family that breaks generational curses and moves forward and does new things and raises our kids better than we were raised and all the beautiful things,’” she said.

“And it’s happening, and I can’t believe it.”

In an April 2024 interview with Interview Magazine, Rihanna said she would “try for my girl” if she had more children. “But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

