$1 movies? Regal Cinemas' special family ticket deal returns for the summer

Summer Movie Express guests can also buy $5 snack packs.

By Maria Chamberlain

Front entrance to Regal Cinemas 16.
Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

School’s out and Regal’s Summer Movie Express is back and easily one of the best family deals of the season.

From June 10 through August 6, participating Regal theaters will offer $1 admission to select family-friendly movies every Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Expect a lineup packed with fan favorites like "Sing 2," "Paddington in Peru," "Trolls," and "Sonic 2" among many others. Check the full movie schedule here.

No movie outing is complete without snacks, and Regal has that covered too. Families can grab a $5 Snack Pack, which includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks. 

Want something extra sweet? Pair it with an order of Dippin’ Dots and save an additional $3.

For more information on the Summer Movie Express, click here

