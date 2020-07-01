Ray Fisher is sharing his experience while working on the film "Justice League."

On Wednesday morning, the actor took to Twitter where he spoke out against director Joss Whedon for his alleged behavior on the set of the 2017 movie.

"Joss Whedon's on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," he alleged on Twitter." He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

Ray continued, "Accountability > Entertainment."

Fans also noticed earlier in the week that the actor shared a video of himself praising Joss during an appearance at Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego, Calif. "Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him," he said at the time.

On Monday, however, Ray posted the clip with his followers and wrote, "I'd like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement."

E! News has reached out to Joss and Geoff's team for comment and has not heard back.

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

In a statement to Variety, Jon told the publication "it was categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior. I remember [Ray] being upset that we wanted him to say 'Booyaa,' which is a well known saying of Cyborg in the animated series."

Joss took over as director of the DC/Warner Bros. film after director Zack Snyder stepped down in May 2017 after a family tragedy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film went on to make $658 million globally.

Zack previously revealed that he would debut his own cut of the movie on HBO Max. In fact, THR reported that the project could air in 2021 as a four-hour director's cut or in six TV-style "chapters."

"I don't praise Chris Terrio and @ZackSnyder for simply putting me in Justice League," Ray previously shared on Twitter. "I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a Black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was ever a script! #BORGLIFE."

Following Ray's allegations on social media, some familiar faces in Hollywood have voiced their support.

"Unacceptable behavior? On a set? By a director? Protected by producers? Shocking," Ellen Barkin wrote on Twitter. Director Matthew A. Cherry added, "Thank you for speaking out Ray. Got your back."