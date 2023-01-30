Crawfish King Cake Creates Boost for Alabama Business

The 2023 Mardi Gras season is upon us!

Besides the parades, parties, beads and boozing, there's another Mardi Gras tradition that revelers crave every season. The scrumptious King Cake.

For those who don't know, Mardi Gras didn't originate in New Orleans. Nope. Mardi Gras got its start in Mobile, Alabama. And there's a bakery in the Alabama Gulf Coast town of Daphne where business is booming this year all because of its award-winning King Cake.

This King Cake is unlike one you've ever heard of before. It's a savory, not sweet, crawfish King Cake.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

We're talking four pounds of homemade dough and found pounds of big, juicy, fresh from the Gulf of Mexico crawfish.

Gourmet Goodies opened its doors three years ago, during the COVID pandemic.

King Cakes are linked to the Christian holiday of Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day.

A big part of the Epiphany celebration is the baking of a King’s Cake to honor the three Kings. The cakes are typically made circular to portray the route the kings used to get to the Christ Child. In the early days, a bean, pea, or coin was hidden inside the cake. The person who got the hidden piece was declared King for the day or was said to have good luck in the coming year.

Why Is There a Plastic Baby In a King Cake?

The plastic baby is meant to symbolize baby Jesus. Whoever finds the baby (or whatever hidden item is baked or embedded in the cake) in their slice is crowned "king" or "queen" for the day and is also said to have good luck.

It also usually means that person is supposed to provide the next king cake or host the next party, so the celebrations continue throughout the season.

When is the 2023 King Cake Season?

The 2023 King Cake season started on Twelfth Night or Epiphany, which was January 6, and lasts through Mardi Gras on February 21, 2023.