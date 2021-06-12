Rapper Polo G Arrested on Multiple Charges in Miami

Rapper Polo G was arrested Saturday morning on multiple charges in Miami, following his album release party. Hours later he was seen covering his head after he was released on bond from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Early Saturday morning, a Miami PD patrol officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of South Biscayne Boulevard and S.E. 1 Street after a vehicle committed a traffic infraction.

The incident was captured on police body and public safety cameras.

Jail records show that Polo G, 22, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, is facing charges of battery on a police officer, threatening a public servant, using violence to resist an officer, and resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief.

Miami PD has initiated a review of the incident, including an all camera footage to insure adherence to departmental policy and law.

The department has also launched an investigation on several threats made against

personnel and facilities by unknown individuals in response to Bartlett's arrest.

The Miami Police Department is investigating an incident involving Bartlett and another male juvenile, but have not provided any additional information on the identity of the other male.

This is a developing story. Check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.