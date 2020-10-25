Trump

Passenger in Offset's Car Arrested for Concealed Weapon in Beverly Hills

Offset livestreamed his police dealings on Instagram at just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

By Associated Press

A passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, California Saturday evening on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public, police said.

The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted that 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail.

Offset livestreamed himself being questioned by police on his Instagram account. The video has since been deleted and he was later released.

Police said they received information from a passerby about a person who pointed a weapon at him from a vehicle, which patrol units stopped and investigated.

Officials added that reports that Offset had been arrested were inaccurate.

