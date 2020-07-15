Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot at Hollywood Party

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion said she was recovering from being shot over the weekend, contradicting reports that she was cut by glass after a Hollywood party.

The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, released a statement on her Instagram account Wednesday that said she wanted to set the record straight about her injuries.

The rapper claimed she was shot early Sunday morning, a "crime that was ... done with the intention to physically harm me.”

