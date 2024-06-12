Rapper Enchanting dead at 26

Originally appeared on E! Online

The hip-hop community is mourning a tragic loss.

Enchanting — a rising rapper formerly signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records—has died, her close friend and collaborator Lil CJ Kasino confirmed on social media. She was 26.

"They Pulled The Plug Bro This S--t So F--ked Up," Kasino wrote in a June 11 Instagram post. "I Just Knew You was Finna Pull Threw. You gone Forever."

Recalling all the hours they spent making music together at his studio, he added, "You Went Way Further Than Us I Always Told You How Proud I Was Of You."

A cause of death was not disclosed, but news of the "No Luv" rapper's passing came a few days after it was reported by multiple outlets that she had been placed on life support.

Alongside the message, Kasino also shared a photo of Enchanting — real name Channing Nicole Larry — sitting in a recording booth.

Raised primarily between Fort Worth, Texas, and Atlanta, Enchanting got her start in music at age 18 and began pursuing a career in hip-hop following her high school graduation. In 2020, she signed to Mane's 1017 Records and appeared on three compilation albums before parting ways with the label.

In addition, she also released two full-length albums — 2022's "No Luv" and 2023's "Luv Scarred / No Luv" — before parting ways with the label.

"Staying in the studio and constantly recording, it helps me find the style I can be good at," she shared in her artist's profile on the 1017 Records website. "It's like Trap-n-Blues."

But music wasn't just a form of self-expression for Enchanting. As she noted, "Other people can relate to the things I say. I might help somebody through any situation, they can listen to me and find peace."

Following news of her death, fellow artists shared heartfelt tributes to the rapper, including Lakeyah, Ericka Banks and Gucci himself.

"So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady," Gucci wrote in a June 11 Instagram post, "a true star we gone all miss you Chant."