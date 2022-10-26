Raise a Glass to Adele's ‘I Drink Wine' Music Video

Adele has just dropped the latest video from her album "30." "The 'I Drink Wine' video was the first one I shot for this album," she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 25. "And it's finally coming out tomorrow!! I'm excited for you to see it and I can't wait to see some of you tonight!"

We'll be soaking it up right alongside Adele.

The music video premiered on Oct. 26 and features the "Rolling in the Deep" singer floating down a lazy river in an inner tube while wearing a gold sequin-covered Valentino gown and holding a glass of rosé which is magically refilled as she makes her way downstream.

She passes a well-dressed couple on the banks of the river, a mother and daughter lounging by the river and a group of handsome men. Synchronized swimmers surround Adele for the chorus.

By the end of the video, she's pushing the wine away and eventually tosses her own glass into the river with a sigh.

Although the singer, 34, revealed "I Drink Wine" is the first video she shot, it's obviously not the first one she released. She previously dropped the videos for "Easy On Me," "To Be Loved," "Hold On" and "Oh My God" off of her most recent album, which she released in Nov. 2021.

Despite the title, "I Drink Wine" isn't about drinking wine—it's actually about the opposite. Adele sat down with Oprah Winfrey on Nov. 14, 2021, as part of her "One Night With Adele" special and told her that the song's lyrics reference her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo, and the fact that she'd stopped drinking during the process.

"That's one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything," she said. She also revealed to Vogue that the early days of the pandemic saw her alcohol intake increasing."It got earlier and earlier, the drinking. My first emergency run at the grocery store was for Whispering Angel and ketchup."

She added, "Whispering Angel turned me into a barking dog. It did not make me whisper."

The 15-time Grammy winner added in an interview with Rolling Stone that "I Drink Wine" is also about letting go of ego.

"I took everything so personally at that period of time in my life," said, referring to her divorce. "So the lyric ‘I hope I learn to get over myself' is like [me saying] ‘once I've done that, then maybe I can let you love me.'"