Queen classic ‘Fat Bottomed Girls' cut from ‘Greatest Hits' release on kids' platform

Could it be that fat bottomed girls no longer make the rockin' world go round?

The latest release of Queen's greatest hits aimed to introduce a younger generation to the iconic rock band does not include the famed track "Fat Bottomed Girls."

Some of its lyrics were perhaps deemed too raunchy for the kids' audio platform Yoto, where the band's top-selling early compilation is now available for purchase, with one notable exception. Yoto's website categorizes the album for the 6-14 year-old age group and includes the other 16 tracks featured on the original 1981 release, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Somebody to Love" and "We Will Rock You."

"It’s the ideal introduction to the music of Queen for young music lovers and the perfect soundtrack to kitchen dance parties, road trip singalongs, bedtime air guitar sessions….and much much more," the website's blurb for the album reads.

But it ends with a disclaimer for parents.

"Please note that the lyrics in some of these songs contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs. These are the original and unedited recordings. Whilst no swear words are used parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children."

"Fat Bottomed Girls" was released in 1978 on the album "Jazz," reaching no. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song, written by guitarist Brian May and sung by the late Freddie Mercury, includes the lyric, “Left alone with big fat Fanny/ She was such a naughty nanny/ Big woman, you made a bad boy out of me.”

Yoto told the UK's Daily Express that “the average age of our listeners is five years old and after consultation, we felt it wasn’t appropriate for our young audience” but that “feedback on this decision has been broadly welcomed by Yoto Community.”