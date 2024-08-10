Proof Jessica Biel remains Justin Timberlake's biggest fan

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's love for each other will make you want to cry a river.

Case in point: "The Sinner" actress proved she'll always be the "Sexy Back" singer's biggest cheerleader by sharing photos of her totally fangirling over his performance in Manchester, U.K., on Aug. 8 for his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

In the snaps shared to Instagram Aug. 9, Biel watched Timberlake — guitar in hand — sing on stage while she applauded, cheered and smiled wide from behind. Along with the sweet shots, the 42-year-old captioned the images, "Fan girl alert !!"

And Timberlake — who shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, with the "7th Heaven" alum — certainly appreciated the support, commenting three heart-eyes emojis under the post.

Biel's adoring post comes amid Timberlake's ongoing legal battle over his June 18 arrest in Sag Harbor, Long Island, where he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint, obtained by NBC News at the time, alleged that the *NSYNC alum’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy" when he was pulled over and that he "performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests."

Timberlake — who denies being intoxicated at the time of his arrest — has since had his license suspended in New York State, according to NBC News.

As Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke Jr. explained in a statement to E! News earlier this month, "Every DWI case in the state of NY mandates a license suspension whether it's a NY license or an out-of-state driver."

"With an out of state license," he continued, "the court must also suspend the privileges in NY but the motorist is allowed to drive in every other state."

Timberlake — who pleaded not guilty to the DWI charge during a virtual Aug. 2 hearing — isn't only thankful to have Biel by his side throughout the challenging time. Less than a week after being taken into custody, he expressed his gratitude to fans while performing on stage at Chicago's United Center.

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights, and it's been a tough week," Timberlake told the June 21 crowd, as seen in a fan's video shared on social media, "but you're here, and I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now."

"The Social Network" actor added, "I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

Justin Timberlake’s appeared virtually at a hearing on Aug. 2 for his driving while intoxicated case. Per NBC News, the judge suspended the singer’s license during the hearing and also admonished his lawyer for comments made outside of court to the media.