Prince Philip Transferred to New Hospital For Infection Treatment

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II will also undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been transferred to another London hospital to continue treatment for an infection.

The palace says Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

In addition to treatment for an unspecified infection, he will also undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

Entertainment News

Golden Globes 5 hours ago

The Internet Is Loving Olivia Colman's Reaction to Losing at the Golden Globes

Jodie Foster 7 hours ago

Jodie Foster Shares Kiss With Wife, Thanks Aaron Rodgers After Golden Globe Win

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital last month after feeling ill. The illness was not related to the coronavirus and royal officials called it a precautionary measure.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The palace says Philip “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’’

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us