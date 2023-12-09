British Royal Family

Prince Louis steals the show with his antics in royal family holiday outing

The 5-year-old royal once again stole the show during the carol service at Westminster Abbey

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales
Wherever Prince Louis goes, the cameras follow.

Prince William, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their three children stepped out on Dec. 8 to attend the “Together At Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey. The family outing consisted of meeting officials, taking photos — and 5-year-old Prince Louis stealing the show for his little brother antics.

While the family of five were participating in the church service, the young prince was seen attempting to blow out the candle his sister Princess Charlotte of Wales was holding. As he bends over to blow out the candle, his royal mom is seen making a face and Princess Charlotte smiles.

The family continued in the celebration, which also included Prince George, matching his father in a navy suit and black dress shoes.

For the occasion, the former Kate Middleton opted for a white ensemble of a top, trousers and long coat with nude heels. Princess Charlotte wore a burgundy coat over her dress.

The carol service is spearheaded by Catherine, Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation. Bringing people together during Christmas time, the event honors people who have given to others and go above and beyond to help others throughout the year.

Prince Louis, meanwhile, is known for taking the spotlight when he's out and about with his family.

Just this year, he had the silliest expressions at the Trooping the Colour parade while standing on the balcony with the rest of the royal family.

He also couldn’t stop being cute while at the Royal International Air Tattoo in July. Even at his grandfather King Charles II's coronation in May, Louis made headlines for his facial expressions during the ceremony.

During the two-hour ceremony, the young royal was seen yawning as he sat next to his parents and sister Charlotte.

There will hopefully be more Louis sightings in the coming month as the royals celebration Christmas and attend the day-of church service at Sandringham Church.

