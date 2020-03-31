Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Say Goodbye to Sussex Royal Instagram Account

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are signing off from their Sussex Royal Instagram account as they say goodbye to their life as senior members of the royal family.

The couple wrote a message of gratitude on Instagram Monday while noting that "you may not see us here," a reference to the social media app where they have more than 11 million followers.

"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile,'' they wrote. "Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line — together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,'' they wrote in the caption. "While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

It's the latest change for the royal couple after People magazine reported last week that they had left living in Canada for Los Angeles.

The report prompted a tweet on Sunday from President Donald Trump saying that the U.S. government wouldn’t provide security to Harry and Meghan. A spokesperson for the couple then said that they have no plans to seek security protection from the U.S. government.

This week marks the official end of the couple's status as senior royals, as they announced last month that they will officially step back from their royal duties on March 31.

