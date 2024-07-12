Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have royally cute date night at 2024 ESPYS

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest outing is nothing short of a perfect 10.

For the 2024 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the Duke of Sussex — who is being honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service during the July 11 event — kept it dapper, sporting a classic black suit with a white button down.

As for Markle, who shares kids Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, with Harry, she matched her husband perfectly, wearing a white halter dress and rocking a stunning sleek updo. And to top of the adorable date night, the couple shared a sweet moment when Harry accepted his award, with Markle squeezing his hand adoringly before he took the stage for his speech. (Of course, they’re not the only ones turning heads: For every celeb in attendance, head on over here).

Though Prince Harry’s latest honor has been met with a bout of controversy (Pat Tillman’s mom referred to the royal as being “divisive”), the network reflected on the decision to recognize the 39-year-old ahead of the award ceremony, noting he was chosen for his "tireless work in making a positive impact for the veteran community through the power of sport."

“After serving for 10 years in the British Armed Forces, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot,” a statement shared in a press release from ESPN read, “Prince Harry founded The Invictus Games Foundation, continuing his service by creating an international platform to support wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women—both active-duty and veterans—who are navigating both physical and invisible injuries.”

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

As the statement noted, “Now celebrating its tenth year, The Invictus Games has evolved into a globally celebrated and acclaimed organization that celebrates resilience, community, and healing through the power of sport.”

And until Prince Harry’s honorary moment officially unfolds, keep reading a look at every star at the 2024 ESPYS.