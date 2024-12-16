Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share rare picture of kids Archie and Lili

Originally appeared on E! Online

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids are royally adorable.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a holiday card that included a rare photo of their 5-year-old son Archie Harrison and 3-year-old daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana — and the pic is guaranteed to make hearts melt.

In the snap, Prince Harry — rocking a green button-down shirt and jeans — squatted down with his arms open in a stone driveway while Lilibet, wearing a floral dress and knee-high socks, ran toward him excitedly to give him a hug. Beside the father-daughter duo, Markle held her arms out as Archie — matching his dad in a green three-quarter-zip sweater and jeans — headed his mom's way to give his own warm greeting.

And that wasn't the only sweet shot that the couple shared in their holiday card. In another one of the six images, Markle — clad in a pink-and-black patterned dress — leaned her back against Harry's chest while he wrapped an arm around her and planted a loving kiss on her head.

Prior to offering a peek inside their family of four, Prince Harry shut down speculation that he and Markle were headed for divorce following six years of marriage due to the pair recently attending several public events separately.

“Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times,” the "Spare" author joked at the New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit in New York City Dec. 4. “We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?”

He added, “It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it.”

One way the 40-year-old blocks out the noise? By focusing on what really matters: fatherhood.

After all, for Prince Harry, raising kids hasn't only been about teaching Lili and Archie life lessons — it's also about learning some of his own.

"They both have got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day like most kids do," he explained during a February appearance on Good Morning America. "I'm just very grateful to be a dad."

