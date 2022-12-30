Prince George's Hidden Talent Will Have You Bowing Down

There's an artist dwelling within Kensington Palace.

That young Picasso? None other than Prince George. Case in point: His parents Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an adorable holiday painting done by their eldest son.

The image, posted to their official Instagram account, shows a reindeer in the snow as two birds are perch atop its antlers. And it seems the 9-year-old put all his effort into creating the painting, as seen by the intricate details in the animal's fur and snowy backdrop.

The Prince and Princess of Wales captioned their post, "Happy Christmas," accompanied by a paint palette emoji giving credit to their son for the artistic creation.

Users marveled at George's painting in the comments, with one person writing that he "inherited Mummy's artistic talents." After all, a postcard featuring a stunning sketch done by the Princess of Wales herself was shared last May. (Plus, she's known to take her kids' official photographs.)

In addition to decking the halls with his masterpiece, Prince George rang in the holidays on the royal family's annual Christmas walk at Sandringham Dec. 25. While his little brother Prince Louis, 4, made his grand debut, there was a clear absence from the procession: Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September, but whose presence was still felt by her loved ones.

In honor of the late Queen, Middleton announced the 2022 "Together At Christmas" carol service would be dedicated to the late monarch and "to all those who are sadly no longer with us."

"While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared," she shared on Instagram. "Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special."

