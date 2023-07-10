Prepare for nostalgia: The OG ‘Beverly Hills, 90210' cast is reuniting at 90s Con

A West Beverly Hills High School reunion is in the works.

"Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris will all gather together at 90s Con in Tampa, Florida, E! News can exclusively announce.

The cast will attend a 90210 panel and participate in fan meet-and-greets during Sept. 16 and 17 at the Tampa Convention Center.

The epic get-together will be the largest reunion for the 90210 cast in recent years, with Green and Carteris attending 90s Con for the first time ever.

"Beverly Hills, 90210" ran for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. However, the cast has kept in touch in the years after beloved teen drama went off the air.

In 2016, all but Doherty — who was undergoing radiation treatments for breast cancer at the time—reunited for REWind Con. During the panel, Luke Perry, who died in 2019 at age 52, paid tribute to Doherty.

"[Doherty was] a very big part of the success of the show, " Perry said, per Entertainment Weekly. "None of us are up here today without Shannen. She's been through a lot. She's not doing well right now, but sometimes her contributions are minimized."

Spelling and Garth also continued to a build a bond outside of the show, which inspired the creation of the 90210MG podcast

"We've been best friends, off camera for 30 years, so we originally just wanted to do a girlfriend's podcast and talk about what it's like going through every like era, decade and transition of your life together and still [be] stronger than ever," Spelling told NBC Los Angles in 2020. "And then we were like 'Oh but the fans, they want 90210,' so we decided to make it a blend.