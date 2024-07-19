Originally appeared on E! Online

Brittany Mahomes is calling a huddle.

Less than a week after announcing that she's expecting her third child with husband Patrick Mahomes, the former soccer player got candid with her fans about the postpartum hair loss she has experienced throughout each of her pregnancies.

"With every kid the hair gets shorter," Brittany Mahomes wrote in July 18 Instagram Story alongside a selfie showing off her blonde locks. "Oops."

Along with her confession, the 28-year-old also shared how she's aiming to prevent the post-pregnancy symptom, explaining that she started taking Nutrafol Postpartum Hair Growth supplements after giving birth to her and Patrick Mahomes' 19-month-old son Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes is getting candid about her skin care.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I'm not taking anything right now because I am pregnant," Mahomes — who also shares 3-year-old daughter Sterling Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — continued. "So, I do plan to go back to the post-partum [supplements] once I give birth."

Of course, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model doesn't expect her solution to work for every new mom. As she put it, "I'm obviously just sharing my experience."

In fact, Brittany Mahomes went on to say she's always open to new methods for maintaining a healthy head of hair.

"If any other moms out there are dealing with the same stuff," she said, "I like to hear recommendations of stuff that has worked and stuff that hasn’t worked."

And while she gears up for all the challenges that come with welcoming a new addition to her family, Brittany Mahomes can find comfort in the fact that she has plenty of people to lean on. After all, they have a whole team of friends showing support for her and Patrick following news of her pregnancy.

"Awhhh congrats !!!" WNBA player Caitlin Clark commented under the couple's July 12 announcement post, while game-day bestie Taylor Swift gave the post a like.

And Tay Lautner — wife to Twilight star Taylor Lautner — got in on the excitement as well, writing, "Oh my goshhhhhh!!! Congrats!!!"