Pop Duo Aly & AJ ‘Distraught' After Tour Bus ‘Caught in Crossfire' of Sacramento Shooting

Aly and AJ Michalka's hearts are with the families of those who were killed and injured in the recent mass shooting in Sacramento.

The sisterly duo, who go by Aly &AJ, had hosted a show at the Crest Theatre in the California city on April 2 as part of their tour. The shooting occurred nearby in the early morning of April 3.

"Distraught by the mass shooting last night outside the venue in Sacramento," Aly and AJ tweeted on April 3. "All of our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and those recovering today. We're praying for the health care workers caring for them. We hope all our fans made it home safe."

The singers said their "bus was caught in the crossfire" but that they "sheltered in place," noting everyone in their touring group is OK.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Thank you for everyone reaching out," they continued. "A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country."

E! News has reached out to Aly &AJ's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

According to an April 3 release shared by the Sacramento Police Department, "officers responded to the sounds of shots fired in the area of 10th Street and K Street" at approximately 2:00 a.m. on April 3. Upon arriving at the scene, the release continued, police found "a large group of individuals as well as multiple gunshot victims." Officers proceeded to perform life-saving measures on multiple people. According to the release, six people were pronounced dead at the scene, and police found 12 other individuals "with varying degrees of injuries."

Our bus was caught in the crossfire but we sheltered in place and everyone in our touring group is ok. Thank you for everyone reaching out. A reminder to keep your loved ones extra close today. We have to do something about gun violence in this country. — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) April 3, 2022

NBC News, citing Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester, reported the deceased included three men and three women and that the injured individuals are being treated at nearby hospitals.

"We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shootings," Lester said in an April 3 press conference, per the news organization, "and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters."

The Sacramento Police Department said they are investigating the mass shooting. In a statement issued April 3, California Governor Gavin Newsom mourned the "lives lost and for those injured in yet another horrendous act of gun violence," adding that he and his wife, First Partner of California Jennifer Siebel Newsom, send their "heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and to the wider community impacted by this terrible tragedy."

"As it is early in the investigation, my administration will continue to work closely with local and state law enforcement as we monitor the situation," his statement read. "What we do know at this point is that another mass casualty shooting occurred, leaving families with lost loved ones, multiple individuals injured and a community in grief. The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage."

President Joe Biden also issued a statement. "We know these lives were not the only lives impacted by gun violence last night," he said in part. "And we equally mourn for those victims and families who do not make national headlines. But we must do more than mourn; we must act."

Police said they are looking for multiple suspects in the California shooting that left six people dead.