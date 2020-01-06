PICTURES: Stars Hit the Golden Globes After Parties Published 51 mins ago Published 51 mins ago The 2020 Golden Globes have come to a close, and Hollywood's biggest stars are now heading to the after parties. 9 photos 1/9 Rich Fury/Getty Images Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston, Netflix Head of Original Films Scott Stuber and Glenn Close attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. 2/9 Jean-Baptiste Lacroix /AFP via Getty Images US actor Joaquin Phoenix poses with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama next to actress Sarah Hyland as he attends the 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2020. 3/9 Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images US actress Awkwafina poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2020. 4/9 Jerod Harris/Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. 5/9 Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images US actress Laura Dern poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture as she attends the 21st Annual InStyle And Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globe After-Party in Beverly Hills, California on January 5, 2020. 6/9 Rich Fury/Getty Images (L-R) Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi and Glenn Close attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. 7/9 Rich Fury/Getty Images Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein attend the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. 8/9 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images (L-R) Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, Jesse Armstrong, Alan Ruck and Sarah Snook attend HBO’s Official 2020 Golden Globe Awards After Party in Los Angeles, California. 9/9 Jerod Harris/Getty Images Nathan Mitchell, Karen Fukuhara and Jack Quaid attend the Amazon Studios Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. This article tagged under: Golden Globes 0 More Photo Galleries In Memoriam: People We’ve Lost in 2020 Pictures From 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebrations Across the World New gallery for article id 2240154 New gallery for article id 2240154