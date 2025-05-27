Television

Photos: HBO Max ‘Harry Potter' TV series casts roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The upcoming HBO Original Harry Potter television series has cast the leading roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Newcomer Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the title role of Harry Potter. Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione and Alastair Stout has been cast as Ron.

"After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there," said showrunner and EP Francesca Gardiner and EP Mark Mylod in a statement.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Aidan Monaghan/HBO
Aidan Monaghan/HBO

The series, which is set to be a "faithful adaptation" of the hugely popular books by J.K. Rowling, will be released on HBO Max.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It's scheduled to begin principal production this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden outside of London and is set to release the first season sometime next year, according HBO's Harry Potter Series Casts Harry, Ron & Hermione.

This article tagged under:

Television
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us