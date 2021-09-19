PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Here are some of the best red carpet looks from the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Yara Shahidi attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Michelle Visage, RuPaul (2nd L) and Symone attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Beth Behrs attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kaley Cuoco attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

