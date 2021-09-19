PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet Published 5 mins ago • Updated 1 min ago Here are some of the best red carpet looks from the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards 6 photos 1/6 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Yara Shahidi attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) 2/6 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) 3/6 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Michelle Visage, RuPaul (2nd L) and Symone attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) 4/6 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) 5/6 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Beth Behrs attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) 6/6 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kaley Cuoco attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) This article tagged under: 2021 emmy awards More Photo Galleries Photos: Rally Near Capitol to Support Jan. 6 Defendants in DC The 2021 Met Gala in Photos Photos: Top Moments From MTV's 2021 Video Music Awards In Photos: America Remembers 9/11