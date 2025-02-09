Pete Davidson shares rare update before ‘SNL' 50th anniversary special

Originally appeared on E! Online

Pete Davidson is kicking off 2025 Super Bowl weekend in great spirits.

One day before the Big Game, the "Saturday Night Live" alum shared a rare life update at Fanatics founder Michael Rubin's party in New Orleans Feb. 8, telling E! News exclusively he was doing "fantastic."

"Look at me!" added a smiling Davidson, who wore a light blue Staten Island FerryHawks minor league baseball team T-shirt, black and white shorts and a white Cafe du Monde bucket hat. "I look fantastic."

The 31-year-old, who has spoken out multiple times in the past about mental health struggles, made his comments a little over a week before the premiere of NBC's three-hour "SNL50: The Anniversary Special," which is set to feature him and other SNL cast members from years past.

"I'm excited to hang out with [John] Mulaney," Davidson said. "I love [creator] Lorne [Michaels]. It's an honor to celebrate him and all that he's done and all of his accomplishments. And I'm just gonna be happy to be there. But it's gonna be fun, so make sure to tune in."

Davidson made his comments two months after returning to the red carpet following more than a year of keeping out of the spotlight, during which he spent time in rehab to seek mental health treatment.

The actor has increased his public appearances in recent weeks, appearing on talk shows and promotional events for "Dog Man," the recently released animated film based on Dav Pilkey's hit children's graphic novel series, of which the actor provides the voice of villain Petey.

And while he has not shared details about his current love life, Davidson, whose most recent public relationship, with "Outer Banks" actress Madelyn Cline ended last summer — did recently give fans an inside peek at his dating philosophy

"I'm the girl, I think, whenever I'm in a relationship," he said on the Jan. 31 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." "So some guys are shy and like when a lady's like, 'Hey.'"

Davidson, who before his romance with Cline dated Kim Kardashian — who is also set to appear on "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" Feb. 16 — and was engaged to Ariana Grande at one point, emphasized that he likes assertiveness in a partner.

"Because I grew up with all ladies in the house," the comedian — whose dad firefighter dad Scott Davidson was killed in the in the September 11, 2001 attacks, leaving behind Pete, his mom Amy Water Davidson and sister Casey Davidson — continued. "So, I act pretty feminine."

"Saturday Night Live" is celebrating its 50th season on air, and Peacock just dropped a brand-new, four-part docuseries that looks back on the show. So many stories are told, including how cast members felt auditioning for Lorne Michaels. "SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night" is streaming now on Peacock.