Pete Davidson reveals where he stands with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande can, in fact, be friends.

Although the former couple broke off their four-month engagement in October 2018, the "Wicked" star — whose performance earned her an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress — still has a place in the "Saturday Night Live" alum’s heart.

“When we see each other — which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles — it’s all love,” Davidson told Page Six in an interview published Feb. 14, adding, “I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold.”

And the friendly sentiment seems to extend to most of his exes, including Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale and Cazzie David.

“I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women,” the 31-year-old continued, “and when it’s ended it’s been cool.”

But while Davidson is generally on good terms with his previous partners, he described the intense fascination with his love life as “humiliating and upsetting.”

“Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood,” he reasoned, citing Paul Mescal, Timothée Chalamet and Barry Keoughan. “But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell.”

The "Bupkis" star’s romantic activity even inspired the acronym “BDE” — which stands for “big d--- energy” — and while internet users quickly adopted the term, Davidson revealed he was never fond of it.

“I’m a very sensitive person,” he explained, “and it’s humiliating to see a picture of yourself eating a sandwich in a pink T-shirt with the headline ‘This is what BDE is.’”

Instead, the comedian — who is set to appear on SNL’s 50th anniversary special Feb. 16 — would rather keep the focus on his professional accomplishments.

“You want people to write about your work,” he noted. “I was one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating.”