Performers announced for ‘Macy's 4th of July Fireworks' special

NBC is gearing up for the 48th annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” special.

By Gina Vivinetto | TODAY

NBC's annual "Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks" special is returning with a star-studded lineup of musical guests.

Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell and the War and Treaty will perform during the live two-hour event.

Country singer Mickey Guyton will co-host the special along with "Access Hollywood's" Zuri Hall.

“Year after year, this telecast never fails to inspire and awe, lighting up the New York skyline with a fireworks display that’s unmatched,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials, NBCU Entertainment, in a press release.

Read on to learn more about the 48th annual "Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks" special.

Who will perform during the 'Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks' special?

Lainey Wilson, Luis Fonsi, Tanner Adell and the War and Treaty will all perform during the special.

A 25-minute score featuring Amber Mark, Brandy Clark and Mickey Guyton will celebrate "summertime classics."

The score, produced by Grammy and Emmy Award winner Jason Howland, will "reimagine and remix iconic American tunes across a variety of genres and decades, interweaving patriotic anthems with contemporary hits," according to NBC's release.

Who will host the ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ special?

Guyton will co-host the event along with "Access Hollywood's" Zuri Hall.

How to watch the ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ special

The two-hour special will air live from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, July 4, on NBC and Peacock. An encore presentation will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

