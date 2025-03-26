Pedro Pascal addresses his controversial coffee order: ‘I never wanted anyone to know about' it

Pedro Pascal is not shying away from his controversial coffee order, even years after fans exposed him online.

Two years after the star's Starbucks order went viral, Jimmy Kimmel confronted the “Last of Us” actor about the drink, which fans have called “coffee so black it tastes like death.”

During the March 24 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the talk show host resurfaced a screenshot of Pascal holding a Starbucks cup. Per the label, Pascal had ordered an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and six espresso shots.

Kimmel immediately asked one of the questions on everyone’s mind: “Is that six extra shots? Or six total shots in one cup of coffee?”

Pascal put his head in his hands and, in reference to the 2023 viral photo, said, “I cannot begin to tell you how violating this was.”

Pascal goes on to reveal that there is “so much context” in how he wound up with a drink order containing that much caffeine.

“It was always a quad,” he begins. “But then I feel like the cups got bigger and, I don’t know, the shots got less strong. And at some point, it became six.”

“It was an incredibly private morning ritual that I never wanted anyone to know about.”

Pascal clarified that the beverage is his only coffee for the day. When Kimmel joked that he has his day’s worth of coffee in “one big gulp,” the actor once again defended his refreshment.

“You sip it! You sip it,” Pascal insisted. “You get really high and you answer emails and stuff.”

In February 2023, fans meticulously detected Pascal's coffee order from a viral TikTok video. In the brief clip, a fan stopped the actor in New York City for him to sign a “Mandalorian” toy.

Primarily ignoring the sweet moment with the fan, TikTok users dialed in on the label on Pascal's cup, sharing a screenshot of the order in a follow-up TikTok video that has since been deleted.

“Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders,” the caption initially read.

Comments on the original video also called out the shocking order, with one person writing, “He drinks 6 shots over ice? Damn that’s intense.”

“Bro what is that coffee order,” another commented with the crying emoji. “He’s gonna be s------- himself all day.”

Another wrote, “Why is he drinking black tar?”

“Why did it surprise me to know that he uses his real name when ordering?” one user wrote, adding the crying-laughing emoji.

