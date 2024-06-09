Peacock's annual streaming subscription is only $19.99 for a limited time — here's how to shop

Olivia Benson. Michael Scott. Lisa Vanderpump. All of these recognizable and head-turning names have a loyal fan base that follows them no matter where they go.

And currently, the one thing they have in common is that their binge-worthy shows are available on Peacock. But for those who don't already have this streaming service, we have good news: Peacock is currently offering a limited-time deal on their premium annual subscription model. Right now, it's at an unbeatable price of just $19.99 for the entire year!

Peacock is owned by our parent company NBCUniversal.

Within the premium annual plan, users can stream thousands of movies, TV shows, live sports, "Always-On" channels and more, with the added benefit of only paying once per year rather than every month.

Current subscribers can access this deal by using the code STREAMTHEDEAL in the promo code box on the payment plan landing page.

How much are Peacock subscriptions?

Peacock currently offers four streaming plans: Premium Monthly, Premium Annual, Premium Plus Monthly and Premium Plus Annual.

The Premium Monthly plan is $5.99 a month and is their basic level of streaming. Users have access to thousands of shows, movies, live sports and news as well as the "Always-On" streaming channels.

The Premium Annual plan is normally $59.99 a year, but is only $19.99 right now for a limited time. It has the same offerings as above, just at an annual cost rather than paying month-to-month.

The Premium Plus Monthly plan is $11.99 a month and contains the same offerings as above, as well as a "no ads" experience and the ability to download and watch certain shows and movies while offline.

The Premium Plus Annual Plan is $119.99 a year and includes the same offerings as the Premium Monthly and Premium Plus Monthly plans, at an annual, one-time cost rather than monthly payments.

What to stream on Peacock

Whether you enjoy relaxing with a comfort show like "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," figuring out whodunit on shows like "The Traitors," or having family movie night with box office hits like "Migration," Peacock has a wide offering of titles suited for the whole family.

The streaming platform also offers a wide range of reality shows, from "Below Deck," to "Vanderpump Rules," "Love Island," "Summer House" and more.

From sports to news, Peacock also provides subscribers with live TV at the touch of a button. The 2024 NFL season will kick off with a game between the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, set to stream on Peacock later this year. Also, users will be able to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock starting July 26, too. Mark your calendars!

