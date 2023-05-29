Paul Walker's Brother Cody Names His Baby Boy After Late Actor

Paul Walker's brother has honored him in the most heartwarming way.

Almost a decade after the "Fast & Furious" actor's shocking death at age 40, his younger brother Cody Walker and wife Felicia named their newborn son after him.

A day after their baby was born on April 30, they landed on his name: Paul Barrett "Bear" Walker, Cody told People. A week later, Felicia shared the first pic of her son on Instagram, which showed his older brother Colt Knox Walker, 2, holding him.

"This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul," Cody told People, "and I just felt now was the appropriate time."

Cody — who also shares daughter Remi Rogue Walker, 5, with his wife — is not the first member of the Walker family to carry on the name of the late actor, who himself was named after the brothers' dad.

Their older brother Caleb Walker, 45, also honored the late star when he and wife Stephanie named their eldest son Maverick Paul Walker, who is now 5. The couple are also parents to daughter Everly Grace Walker, 16 months.

"My brother, Caleb, and I are both done having children," Cody told People. "My brother, Paul, was Paul William Walker IV and that name goes back four generations. Within the family, he went by 'little Paul' or 'Paul 4,' even though he quickly outgrew our father in height. It was important to me to have that name carry on."

The Walker brothers are not the only ones who paid tribute to Paul with their kids' names. In 2015, Vin Diesel, Paul's "Fast & Furious" co-star, named his third child, a daughter, Pauline.

Paul's family and friends have worked hard over the years to honor his legacy in other ways as well. After his death from injuries sustained in a car crash, Cody and Caleb stepped in to work as his stand-ins and body doubles for "Furious 7."

They have since supported the cast at "Fast & Furious" events, while Cody has also reunited with the franchise's stars at the annual FuelFest music and automotive festival, which he co-founded. This year's event — held June 3 at the Irwindale Speedway in California — will give a portion of the proceeds to Reach Out Worldwide, the charity Paul founded, of which Cody serves as CEO.

Cody told People he sees Reach Out WorldWide "as a part of Paul that he left behind," adding, "It's important to so many to see that part of his legacy live on."

Paul is survived by a daughter, Meadow Rain Walker, who also helps honor his legacy with her own philanthropic work. The 24-year-old heads the Paul Walker Foundation, which is "is dedicated to spontaneous acts of goodwill that empower young people and support the environment they live in."

Meadow has certainly remained close with the "Fast & Furious" cast since her dad's death. Earlier this month, she joined Diesel at the premiere of "Fast X" in Italy and also has a cameo in the movie, released May 19. She told E! News at the event that she receives signs from her dad when she needs them the most.

"For me, it's numbers, four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers," she said. "And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him."

