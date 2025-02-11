Paul McCartney to play the Bowery Ballroom Tuesday in intimate set

Beatles legend Paul McCartney will be performing at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Tuesday night.

The intimate concert was announced just hours before McCartney was set to take the stage.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side.

Unfortunately, tickets are no longer available. They were released in a first-come, first-served process at the venue's ticket office earlier Tuesday.

Bowery Ballroom officials warn of buy fake tickets from third-party vendors and said all tickets will be physical tickets.

"Tickets for this event are PHYSICAL only. If someone sends you a digital ticket, it is a fake. Signs of a fake physical ticket include spelling mistakes, missing a Ticketmaster logo or watermark, or coloring that is not blue and white," the ballroom said.

Fans were only able to purchase one ticket per person.

It's been a busy month for the legendary singer. McCartney was spotted at the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday. The week before, the Beatles just won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance for "Now and Then."