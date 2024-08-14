Patrick Mahomes shares one change Travis Kelce made for Taylor Swift

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift made Patrick Mahomes' wildest dreams come true.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback joked that the "Cruel Summer" singer was responsible for finally getting Travis Kelce to make a major change to his appearance — one he's been hoping to see in his teammate for a while.

"I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out," Mahomes quipped during an Aug. 13 appearance on NFL Training Camp Tour SiriusXM special, "and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it."

One thing Mahomes doesn't want Swift to get Kelce to do? Play more golf. As Mahomes put it, "He gets me off my game."

Travis Kelce appeared to have the sweetest reaction to Taylor Swift singing a surprise song mash-up this past weekend.

"He's a bad influence," the football player continued. "By day three, I'm like, 'I can't be with him for more than two days.'"

Of course, this isn't the first time Mahomes has offered a glimpse into the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's relationship with swift. The 28-year-old previously argued that he deserves credit for getting the couple of over a year together, considering he was the one to put Swift's fateful Eras Tour show in Kansas City on Kelce's radar.

"I was the one who invited Kelce to the first Swift concert with the friendship bracelet," Mahomes shared during a May 23 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "He was sitting in my suite."

And ensuring Kelce's attendance at the July 7 concert wasn't the only way he set their love story in motion. Mahomes — who shares daughter Sterling, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze," 22 months, as well as a baby on the way with wife Brittany Mahomes — also detailed how his words of encouragement were part of the couple's alchemy.

"I had some input in there as well," he revealed before recalling that he told Kelce, "'Dude, just go for it, just go for it.'"