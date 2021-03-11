Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Posts First Footage of Newborn Daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are finally ready to share their first footage of daughter Sterling, and it appears the little one is getting an early head start on a possible path toward athletic success.

Matthews shared video to Instagram on Wednesday, March 10 that spliced together moments of herself working out throughout the pregnancy, even up to the day before her labor was induced.

At the end of the footage, Matthews can be seen cradling the infant while continuing to do the same exercises that she had during pregnancy. Sterling's face is not visible in the video.

"The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life [pleading-face emoji]," the 25-year-old proud mom wrote. "Baby girl, we love you! [hearts emoji] #sterlingskye."

Mahomes' younger brother Jackson was clearly a fan of the video, as he commented, "Omg love!!!!!"

Matthews slowly appears to be getting more comfortable with sharing images of the little one. After posting an image of Sterling's hand to announce her arrival on Feb. 20, the fitness influencer warned fans it might be a while until they get to see more.

"We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Feb. 24. "I know the internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now we are just soaking in every minute with her."

Luckily, Matthews caved not long after by posting a pic that showed Sterling from the shoulders down while wearing an adorably frilly one-piece.

"Ruffle butt," she captioned it, adding star-eyes and heart-eyes emojis.

At this rate, fans can likely rest assured that more precious glimpses at Matthews' and the star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's tyke are likely to be heading our way soon.