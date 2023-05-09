The Sajak family will be in total control of "Wheel of Fortune" on Wednesday.

Longtime host Pat Sajak has been in his role since 1981, but he will be joined by his daughter, Maggie, for the first time on Wednesday when she serves as the letter-turner.

Where does that leave Vanna White? Well, the veteran hostess will wear a different hat and compete in the game. In a special edition of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," White will play against "Jeopardy!" co-hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

Maggie, 29, currently serves as a social correspondent for the show. She shared the news that she would be hosting alongside her father in an Instagram story on Monday.

"I hope to make Vanna proud," Maggie said on social media, with Pat adding, "I think I’m gonna cry."

This won't be Maggie's first appearance on the show. When Pat underwent surgery in January of 2020, she served as guest letter-turner while White took over as host.

The special will air on Wednesday during its normal evening timeslot, which you can find based on your location here.