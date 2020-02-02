Writers Guild Awards

’Parasite,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Win Top Writers Guild Awards

The Writers Guild Awards were held roughly a week before the Academy Awards, where both films will compete in the best picture category

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for WGAW

“Parasite” has continued its march through Hollywood’s awards season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday’s Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” took home the best adapted screenplay honor.

The Writers Guild Awards were roughly a week before the Academy Awards, where both films will compete in the best picture category.

Entertainment News

In Memoriam 5 hours ago

Andy Gill, Guitarist for Punk Band Gang of Four, Has Died

Super Bowl 9 hours ago

Torrential Rains Overshadow Post Malone Pre-Super Bowl Show

The “Parasite” win went to Bong Joon Ho, who is also the film’s director and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for “Jojo Rabbit,” a film he also directed and starred in.

HBO swept the top television awards, winning the drama category for “Succession,” the comedy category for “Barry” and the best new series honor of “Watchmen.”

The premium cable network’s limited series also won the original long form prize, while FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” won the adapted long form award.

Saturday's awards were handed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Writers Guild Awards
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us