Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson Films TV Interview in Bed With New Husband Dan Hayhurst

During a Feb. 19 virtual interview, Pamela Anderson appeared to be lying in bed with her husband Dan Hayhurst, who she recently married in a private ceremony.

By Mona Thomas

Pamela Anderson
Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson's new interview is raising eyebrows for more reasons than one.

During a Feb. 19 virtual appearance on talk show "Loose Women," the Baywatch actress conducted the interview from her bed--while still under the covers with new husband Dan Hayhurst. Addressing the situation, Anderson laughed as she confessed, "We haven't left bed since Christmas Eve."

And while the four panelists enjoyed talking to the lovebirds from the comforts of their home, the internet has mixed reviews from the causal interview.

"NO STOP WHY IS PAMELA ANDERSON CONDUCTING AN INTERVIEW IN BED WITH HER HUSBAND ON LOOSE WOMEN," wrote one Twitter user. "IM SOO UNCOMFORTABLE."

Another added, "Pamela Anderson doing an interview on #LooseWomen from her bed completely unprepared is peak 2021 energy."

But who can really blame the Playboy alum for not wanting to leave the arms of her new man?

E! News confirmed in January that Anderson and her bodyguard secretly tied the knot on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony at her home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia where Hayhurst and his children also live.

"Pamela is over the moon and feels more at home than ever before," a source told E! News at the time. "This is really such a full circle moment and return to her roots. They are actually both natives to Vancouver Island. They are splitting their time between Malibu and her family home in Vancouver. Spending time during quarantine has been cathartic for them both."

This is Anderson's fifth marriage and ninth wedding ceremony. The couple cumulatively have four children from previous relationships.

This article tagged under:

Pamela AndersonBaywatchdan hayhurst
