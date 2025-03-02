Oscars 2025: Miley Cyrus is unrecognizable without eyebrows 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Miley Cyrus turned the red carpet into a party with her jaw dropping outfit.



The “Flowers” singer, who is set to present an award at the Dolby Theater ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, stunned on the Oscars red carpet March 2.

For the occasion, where she was joined by boyfriend Maxx Morando, she donned a black beaded Alexander McQueen gown with a high neckline. She accessorized the look with black lace gloves, a chunky silver bracelet and, most noticeably, bleached eyebrows.

Morando, meanwhile, complemented “The Climb” singer in a black suit complete with beaded flower on the lapel. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

Of course, while Cyrus wasn’t up for any awards during film’s biggest night, she’s no stranger to winning during this award season. After all, "Hannah Montana" alum earned a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her and Beyoncé’s song “II Most Wanted” on Feb. 2.

And while fans and Grammy voters alike were taken by the duet, Miley always knew it would be a success.

“I wrote that song, like, two and a half years ago,” she told W Magazine in June. “My mom would always go, ‘I love that song much.’ So when Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship.”

“I told her, ‘We don’t have to get ­country; we are country. We’ve been country,’” Cyrus continued. “I said, ‘You know, between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song.’ Getting to write a song, not just sing, for Beyoncé was a dream come true.’”

And during the 2025 Oscars, the “Wrecking Ball” singer will witness her Hollywood peers’ dreams come true. Indeed, Ariana Grande, who rose to fame on Nickelodeon the same time as Cyrus starred on the Disney Channel, is up for her first Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category. The nod is just one of "Wicked"’s 10 nominations, while Selena Gomez’s movie "Emilia Pérez" also received 13.

