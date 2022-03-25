Oscars 2022: How to Watch The Academy Awards This Sunday Night

The most glamorous evening in Hollywood is almost here. The 94th Academy Awards, initially delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, is set to air on Sunday, March 27.

Nominees were released in February, giving cinephiles over a month to catch up on nominees across 23 categories (there's still time to stream the Oscar-nominated movies, or just the best picture race), and stew over any snubs.

On the evening of the Oscars, prepare for red carpet looks and jokes from the charming trio hosting the show — as well as discovering the winners, of course. "Power of the Dog" and "CODA" are the favorites to win best picture.

Whether you're hosting an Oscar party of your own or having a cozy night in, here's how to prepare for watching the Oscars, including details about watching the ceremony.

When are the Oscars this year?

The 94th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27. The ceremony itself will begin airing on ABC at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

If gowns are your favorite part of the ceremony, tune in early. Red carpet programming will kick off on ABC at 4:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET, an hour-and-a-half before showtime.

Where will the Oscars take place?

Broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony will be a return to the familiar following last year’s understated ceremony.

Held at Union Station Los Angeles, the Oscars producing team opted for a more intimate event in 2021, nixing many of the ceremony’s traditions like montages, musical numbers, and comedic moments from hosts and presenters.

How can I watch the Oscars, with or without cable?

The Oscars will be televised live on ABC. Cable subscribers can also stream the ceremony on abc.com or via the ABC app by signing in through a cable provider.

Cord-cutters, or those without a cable subscription, can also access the ceremony through subscription services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Many offer a free trial.

Who's hosting the Oscars?

After three consecutive years without a host, the Oscars will have three emcees in 2022. This year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will be sharing hosting duties. This marks the first time in Academy Award history that the ceremony will be hosted by three women.

Who are the Oscar nominees?

The nominees were unveiled on Feb. 8. With 12 nominations, "The Power of the Dog" leads the pack (pun intended). Next up, the sci-fi epic “Dune” scored 10, and “West Side Story” and “Belfast” received seven nods each.

Read on for a full list of nominees in all 23 categories.

Expect a slightly different Oscars ceremony

The 94th Oscars will feature a few changes to the ceremony, which regular viewers of the Academy Awards are sure to notice.

First up? A brand-new award. Instead of being chosen by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Oscars' new Fan-Favorite Award will be decided by a popular vote held on Twitter. The award highlights the films of 2021 which were critically acclaimed box office hits, but were largely ignored in the nominations, like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “No Time To Die.”

The awards will be presented slightly differently, too. Eight categories will be taped an hour before the broadcast starts, with footage woven into the actual show.

