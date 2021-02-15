Oprah Winfrey to Sit Down With Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Rare Joint Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to get the Oprah Winfrey interview treatment.

On Monday, Feb. 15, CBS announced the talk show icon will be sitting down with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a 90-minute primetime special set to air on the network March 7 at 8 p.m. News of their interview -- the royal couple's first high-profile joint sit-down since their engagement interview with BBC News in November 2017 -- comes a day after the couple's announcement that Markle is pregnant.

According to CBS, the special will feature a "wide-ranging interview" between Oprah and the expectant duchess on subjects spanning from "stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure." Harry will later join the women to discuss "their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family," per a press release.

Oprah is no stranger to the new California residents. She was a guest at their 2018 wedding in England. After the pair announced their decision to step back from royal duties, Oprah denied rumors that she had been involved in their decision, telling NBC, "Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what's best for them." She noted, "I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family."

In December 2020, Oprah also took to social media to reveal a gift Meghan, now a neighbor, had sent her ahead of Christmas.

Before the couple made their bombshell announcement in early 2020 that they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry sparked headlines for comments they made to interviewer Tom Bradby in the ITV documentary, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." During the program, which chronicled the royals during their 2019 tour in Africa, Meghan spoke candidly about scrutiny from the British press and struggling with pressure during her pregnancy and as a new mom to son Archie.

Since then, they've signed off from their @SussexRoyal Instagram account and their public appearances have been mostly limited to virtual conversations linked to their activism and philanthropic endeavors.

Needless to say, after a year of significant change for this world-famous couple, fans are hoping Oprah asks the big questions on everyone's mind.