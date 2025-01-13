Olympian Bruno Lobo rescues drowning woman in heart-pounding video

Originally appeared on E! Online

Bruno Lobo is using his heroic act as a PSA.

The Olympian, who placed seventh in men’s kite sailing for Team Brazil at the 2024 Paris Olympics, saved a young woman from drowning Jan. 10 while he was testing out camera equipment for his sport, capturing the terrifying moment on film and sharing it as a warning to his followers.

“The day that God used me as an instrument to save this young woman, all honor and glory to Him,” Lobo wrote, translated from Portuguese, in a Jan. 12 Instagram post. “Stay alert about the danger of the sea, rivers and anywhere you don't know because the current in some places is usually very strong!”

The 31-year-old detailed that at around 5:40 p.m., he had decided to go out to test his new camera equipment despite that weather conditions “were not the best.” Shortly after he headed out to sea, he heard the young woman, who has not been identified, calling out for help.

“I heard a cry for help and looked at the girl who was drowning,” Lobo explained. “I quickly approached her with the kite, I tried to calm her down and asked to climb on my back, she was quite tired and without strength, I used the equipment to bring her safely to the sand where the lifeguards performed the first aid at the seaside and thanks to God everything went well.”

In the video, Lobo escorted the young woman back to the shore, where she reunited with her friend and was quickly assisted by medical personnel. Once on land, the woman hugs Lobo in gratitude, after her friend shakes his hand.

Lobo, who is also an orthopedic doctor, emphasized the importance of staying vigilant when swimming in the ocean after the ordeal.

“Let’s avoid going past the surf zone,” he added in his video, “even if you know how to swim because there’s a current. The tide can pull you out to sea, just like what happened to this young woman.”

Despite saving the woman’s life, Bruno remained humble as he closed his post, adding, “I only did what needed to be done and what was within my reach!”