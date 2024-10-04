Tickets for the North American leg of Oasis' highly-anticipated 2025 tour go on sale Friday, just after experts issued warnings for fans trying to purchase them ahead of time amid massive global demand.

After an abrupt break-up in 2009, the Britpop band known for worldwide smash hits such as "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back In Anger" are slated to tour five cities in North America next summer.

Demand for tickets to the upcoming tour has been high, leading to warnings as fans attempted to purchase from resale sites before tickets to the performances were even released.

Though tickets weren't on sale yet, many resale sites offered what experts call "speculative ticketing," when scalpers sell fans what is essentially an "IOU" for tickets that they have yet to purchase.

Though the prices of Oasis tickets for their North American shows have yet to be announced, tickets are listed on resale sites for up to $2,300 a piece.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation, its parent company, are warning fans not to fall victim to the sky-high prices.

Oasis issued a statement earlier this week, clarifying that the band would not be using the dynamic pricing model used for the U.K./Ireland dates, with tickets for those dates going on sale in late August. Dynamic pricing involves the raising of ticket prices during times of high demand.

Tickets for the Oasis Live 25 North American shows will go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. local time.

Oasis will play the following shows in North America next year:

Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ontario: Aug. 24, 25

Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois: Aug. 28

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey: Aug. 31, Sept. 1

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California: Sept. 6, 7

Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, Mexico: Sept. 12, 13

American rock band Cage the Elephant has been announced as a supporting act for the North American leg of the tour.