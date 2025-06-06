NYC pop-up shines spotlight on BTS member's solo musical journey

Fans of BTS, the K-pop music group phenomenon, can now step foot into creative solo journey of one of the members thanks to a New York City pop-up.

The limited exhibition entitled "The Truth Untold," which will run until June 29 at 30 Wall St., offers a behind-the-scenes look at Jimin's creative process for his two solo albums "FACE" and "MUSE."

Not only can viewers step into the singer's magical oasis, but they also get to see his journey through the music industry, with his music videos, photoshoots, and overall aesthetic being plastered all over the exhibit.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tickets range from $24 to 30 for the one-hour immersive experience. If you are a weekday ticket holder, you have a chance to receive a small gift while supplies last. For more information, click here.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

BTS is currently on a hiatus due to their military obligations and solo careers, Jimin is taking use of this free time and curating fan experiences alongside his music.