*NSYNC shocks fans — including Taylor Swift — with surprise reunion at VMAs

Some fans were already expecting the moment. Here's why

By Odeya Pinkus | TODAY

Rumors swirled that the beloved '90s boy band *NSYNC would be reuniting at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12.

And the rumors were right. The band — consisting of Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, and Joey Fatone — reunited onstage at the VMAs to present Taylor Swift with the award for best pop video.

Swift's reaction to seeing *NSYNC was arguably even more outsized to her winning for "Anti-Hero." Taking to her feet, Swift – the most-nominated artist of the evening — cheered on the boy band's epic return.

The last time they were onstage together was in 2013, also at the VMAs. That time, the band was honoring Timberlake with the Video Vanguard Award.

Ahead of the show, fans clocked that three of the band's five members were in New York, miles away from the VMAs' New Jersey location. Fatone, Timberlake and Bass were all spotted, or were posting from, different places in the metro area.

The band's rumored participation in the next "Trolls" movie appeared to be confirmed in a trailer that played during the commercial break. Fans suspected their inclusion after a poster for "Trolls Band Together" featured the band's signature "*N" in its logo.

Timberlake is currently among the stars of the franchise. His song "Can't Stop the Feeling" was a breakout hit.

TODAY.com has reached out to Universal Pictures for comment. Universal Pictures is part of NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

