Noel and Liam Gallagher tease Oasis reunion with cryptic social media posts

Are the Gallagher brothers done looking back in anger?

Noel and Liam Gallagher, the Oasis rockers whose bitter feud brought an end to the seminal Britpop band 15 years ago, teased a possible reunion with enigmatic posts on social media Sunday.

The brothers each posted short videos showing a date — “27.08.24” — rendered in the same font and style as the band’s era-defining logo. The video flickers before flashing to a time: “8am.” The short clip was also posted on the band’s official X account.

The posts came as The Sunday Times, citing unspecified “industry insiders,” reported that Noel (lead guitarist, main songwriter) and Liam (lead vocalist) planned to perform next summer at Heaton Park in Manchester, where the band was formed in 1991, and at Wembley Stadium in London.

NBC News has not independently confirmed that report. The brothers’ representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Oasis fans around the world have dreamed of the brothers getting back together since they split up acrimoniously in 2009 following a reported backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris. In the years since, 57-year-old Noel and 51-year-old Liam have traded barbs in the press and via social media, sometimes in vulgar terms.

“The angriest man you’ll ever meet,” Noel has said of Liam, calling his younger brother “a man with a fork in a world of soup.” Liam has referred to Noel as a “potato.” The social media platform X contains examples of other choice insults not fit for publication on a family news website.

The brothers clashed repeatedly even at the height of their international fame and creative influence, a period that included the chart-topping albums “Definitely Maybe” and “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” — featuring hit singles such as “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger” and “Champagne Supernova.”

If the sparring siblings actually reunite, their 2025 tour would come in time for the 30th anniversary of “Morning Glory,” the bestselling album of the 1990s in the U.K. and the group’s commercial breakthrough in the U.S. The hypothetical reunion would also likely be a chilling reminder of aging and mortality for people in their 40s and 50s.

Liam Gallagher fanned the speculation on X, replying directly to users who tweeted news articles about the possible reunion. “I never did like that word FORMER,” he said in one post.

He also didn’t let insults go unanswered. “Your attitude stinks,” he repeatedly said to X users who joked the band must be going broke. “SHUTUP,” he wrote in response to posts calling the band overrated.

Liam’s message seemed clear: Oasis will be back in the news whether the haters like it or not. “See you down the front ya big fanny kiss kiss x,” he posted Saturday.

